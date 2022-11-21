The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is going to be televised.
Last week the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce announced that the Food Network will be at the Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay in Apalachicola on January 20th & 21st shooting an upcoming series that will premiere next year.
The Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.
And it’s not just BBQ!
There's also the Cluck that came from the Butt Deviled Egg Contest, a Sauce Competition, Swine Tasting, and a Mystery Box Competition.
Over 50 teams from around the southeast are expected to take part which makes it a great way to advertise your business!
There are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the park during the event and much more!
You can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 664-9419.
