Local unemployment rose slightly in October.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.6 percent last month – up from 2.4 percent in September.
That gave Franklin County the 16th lowest unemployment rate out of Florida's 67 counties.
122 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4754.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 2.7 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in October – up from 2.3 percent the month before.
134 people were out of work in gulf County in October.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.3 percent last month.
Liberty County unemployment was 2.9 percent.
