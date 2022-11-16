Franklin County’s newest county commissioners were sworn in to office on Tuesday.
Cheryl Sanders from Carrabelle and Ottice Amison from Apalachicola were sworn in at Tuesday’s County commission meeting by county judge Gordon Shuler.
Sanders was elected to represent District 2 on the county commission during the August primaries, defeating incumbent Bert Boldt for the seat.
Her district reaches from Alligator Point to 1st street in Carrabelle.
Sanders served on the Franklin County Commission for 20 years but did not seek re-election in 2018.
After being sworn in, Cheryl said she “is back in the saddle again.”
Also joining the board was Ottice Amison who now represents District 4 in Apalachicola.
Amison defeated incumber Smokey Parrish in the November general election.
He was joined by his wife and 2 of his sons for the swearing in ceremony.
Cheryl Sanders from Carrabelle and Ottice Amison from Apalachicola were sworn in at Tuesday’s County commission meeting by county judge Gordon Shuler.
Sanders was elected to represent District 2 on the county commission during the August primaries, defeating incumbent Bert Boldt for the seat.
Her district reaches from Alligator Point to 1st street in Carrabelle.
Sanders served on the Franklin County Commission for 20 years but did not seek re-election in 2018.
After being sworn in, Cheryl said she “is back in the saddle again.”
Also joining the board was Ottice Amison who now represents District 4 in Apalachicola.
Amison defeated incumber Smokey Parrish in the November general election.
He was joined by his wife and 2 of his sons for the swearing in ceremony.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment