Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Today we shine the light on Sip & Sliders, a Slider Joint featuring quality and personalized fast food that tastes good!

Sip & Sliders is now under new management and we are very excited to be officially welcoming them to the Gulf County business community with a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 11 am ET and we invite everyone to join us!

 

Sip & Sliders

212 Monument Ave, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 247-9258

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Beach Properties Real Estate Group is the premier, full service real estate company serving Mexico Beach, St. Joe Beach, Windmark Beach, Port St. Joe, and Cape San Blas area, along with Indian Pass and the surrounding areas.

Ready to Live the Beach Life on Florida’s Forgotten Coast? This gorgeous property located at 170 WHISPER CT. in Windmark Beach, Florida listed with Beach Properties Real Estate Group hits all the check marks! To find out more about this listing visit www.kayehaddock.com or reach out to their office at (850) 227-2500.

 

Beach Properties Real Estate Group

113 Monument Avenue Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-2500

concierge@beachproperties.realtor

www.kayehaddock.com

Drop your suitcase, grab your beach bag, and experience Port St. Joe from the perspective of a local. Ease into Florida’s laid-back lifestyle with daily continental breakfast and complimentary beach cruisers.

 

Welcome to Port Inn & Cottages, blending the upscale amenities of a hotel with the boutique feel of an inn, their accommodations simply can’t be matched. Settle into a modern guest room or a pet-friendly cottage that sleeps up to six. Each space is brimming with style and travel essentials to help you make the most of your stay.

 

The Port Inn & Cottages are conveniently located in the heart of downtown Port St. Joe, in walkable distance from shops, restaurants, Frank Pate boat ramp, George Core Park, Marina Cove, and St. Joseph Bay!

Make your reservation today at www.portinnandcottages.com!

 

The Port Inn and Cottages

An Ascend Hotel Collection Member

501 Monument Ave Port St Joe, FL 32456

(850) 387-2279

www.portinnandcottages.com

The City of Port St. Joe has set a date for the Downtown Maintenance Workshop which will be Tuesday, November 29 at 5 pm ET at the City Commissioners Chambers at 2775 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe.

