Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

The Port St. Joe Garden Club invites you to its Christmas in the Garden Celebration on Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM Eastern Time at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. Unique handmade gifts, baked goods, and Forgotten Coast holiday décor will be featured. This year's commemorative ornament features a large scallop shell accented with beads and two charms, one inspirational and the other stamped with the year 2022, reflecting the area's close ties to the St. Joseph Bay and Gulf of Mexico. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the specially designed tree trimmer will benefit programs tailored for children at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library. You are welcome to use our festooned gazebo as the perfect backdrop for holiday portraits of family and pets.
For more details, visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club's Facebook page.
