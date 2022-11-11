Friday, November 11, 2022

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County

Veterans Day announcement!!!!


Due to inclement weather. The Veterans Day ceremony will not be held at Veterans Park.


The Veterans Day ceremony will be at 1100 at VFW Post 10069. 1776 Trout Ave, Port St Joe, FL


Please join us for the celebration.


And after we will have hamburgers and hotdogs and fixings for everyone starting around 1.


The 2022 Forgotten Coast Festival of Trees opens on Friday, November 18th from 5-8 PM ET featuring Holiday Displays and Exhibits. 

Join us as we officially welcome Sip & Sliders to the Gulf County business community.


WHEN: Tuesday, November 22, 11 am ET

WHERE: 212 Monument Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

We look forward to seeing you there!


Join us for Shop Gulf Saturday on November 26th. This will kick off our Shop Local campaign for the holidays.


The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to support the shops and businesses of Gulf County this holiday season.

Get out on November 26, and let's have the best Holiday season ever in Gulf County!


SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022 AT 11 AM – 4 PM

110 Good Morning St, Port St Joe, FL 32456

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022 AT 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Chess Club (All Ages) Meets every Monday


Learn new strategies, improve problem solving skills, meet new people, and have fun playing the game of Kings and Queens! All levels are welcome. Chess boards and instruction provided. Made possible in part by a grant from the Battelle Foundation and the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe.

The Port St. Joe Garden Club invites you to its Christmas in the Garden Celebration on Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM Eastern Time at the Garden Center located at 216 Eighth Street. Unique handmade gifts, baked goods, and Forgotten Coast holiday décor will be featured. This year's commemorative ornament features a large scallop shell accented with beads and two charms, one inspirational and the other stamped with the year 2022, reflecting the area's close ties to the St. Joseph Bay and Gulf of Mexico. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the specially designed tree trimmer will benefit programs tailored for children at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library. You are welcome to use our festooned gazebo as the perfect backdrop for holiday portraits of family and pets.


For more details, visit the Port St. Joe Garden Club's Facebook page.

Parade Entry Form
