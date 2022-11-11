Rescinded Voluntary Evacuation of Barrier Islands, Alligator Point and Bald Point
By Order of the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, we are rescinding the Voluntary Evacuation order for all barrier islands (including St. George Island, Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point), due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
This order is effective November 11, 2022, at 8:00 am.
For more information, please visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com .
By Order of the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, we are rescinding the Voluntary Evacuation order for all barrier islands (including St. George Island, Dog Island, Alligator Point and Bald Point), due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
This order is effective November 11, 2022, at 8:00 am.
For more information, please visit our website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com .
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment