The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees are asking the public to submit project ideas for water quality restoration in Florida.
The Florida Trustee Implementation Group was created after the BP oil spill in 2010 to determine the extent and magnitude of damage done by the oil spill and the dispersants, and to plan and implement restoration projects.
Projects addressing water quality can range from reducing pollution and hydrologic degradation to reducing nutrient loads and creating, restoring, and enhancing coastal wetlands.
Projects will also be considered which protect and conserves marine, coastal, estuarine, and riparian habitats.
If you would like to submit a project proposal, you can submit your project ideas on-line at the Deepwater Horizon Florida portal.
Project ideas will be accepted through December 22nd.
https://floridadep.gov/wra/deepwater-horizon
