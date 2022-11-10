The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is holding its annual virtual
silent auction beginning today.
Each year, the Silent Auction raises money to sustain the
mission of Apalachicola Riverkeeper to protect and restore the Apalachicola
River and Apalachicola Bay, advocating at the grassroots level, with state
legislators and regulators, in the courts, and in the halls of Congress.
.
The virtual auction is an opportunity for people to bid on
all kinds of items and experiences.
This year there are over 45 items to bid on, including guided
kayak and boating trips, artwork, collectibles and jewelry, and beach escapes
at vacation properties along the Forgotten Coast.
You can preview the items at Apalachicola Riverkeeper's 2022
Virtual Auction site at www.apalachicoleriverkeeper.org.
Bidding starts at 5PM today and continues until 8 p.m.
Saturday, November the 12th.
Most items have a Buy It Now price, so if you really want it,
you can get it.
https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/67910/auctions/131029?r=1&t=all
