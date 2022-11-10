You can visit almost any state
park in Florida for free on Veteran’s Day, which is Friday, November the 11th.
The state waives the day-use
entry at all Florida’s state parks except Skyway Fishing Pier State Park on
Veterans Day.
Florida’s state parks support
veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces year-round through a variety of
initiatives.
The POW-MIA flag is flown in all
of Florida’s state parks and the Orman House Historic State Park in Franklin
County is home to the only replica of the Three Servicemen statue at
the Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Florida’s state parks also offer
free or discounted Annual Entrance Passes to those who currently
serve or have served in the U.S. military branches, veterans with service-related
disabilities and surviving spouses of members of the U.S. military who have
fallen in combat.
Local state parks include The
St. George Island State Park, The Bald Point State Park, the Orman House and
Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola as well as the Ochlocknee River State Park in
Wakulla County and the constitution museum and the St. Joe Peninsula State Park
in Gulf County.
Because of weather issues caused
by Nicole, you should probably call ahead to make sure your favorite state park
is open before making a trip.
For full list of Florida State
Parks, visit www.floridastateparks.org.
