Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

Discover starfish, brittle stars, seahorse, sea squirts, adorable puffer fish, octopus and much much more while snorkeling the sea grass beds of St. Joseph Bay. Bayou Boat Rentals are great for all ages, so bring the babies and grandparents as everyone enjoys learning about the marine life and the isolated beaches!
Bayou Boat Rentals offer a variety of boats for your entertainment. If you have 10 or 2 in your party, they have a boat for you and all boats are pet friendly!
Their rental boats are equipped with bimini tops, safety gear (as required by Florida Law), life jackets for each person, Dive flags and swim ladders. Fuel is included in the price of the rental boat; all boats are sent with full tanks.
Don’t delay! Start discovering St. Joseph Bay with Bayou Boat Rentals today!
Bayou Boat Rentals -Port St Joe
1989 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL
(850) 441-9343
www.bayouboatrentalspsj.com
