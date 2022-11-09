Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight and Thanks

When you hear the ocean calling your name, consider a relaxing vacation along the Gulf Coast in Florida. Pristine Properties is proud to offer a selection of Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, St. Joe Beach, Indian Pass, and Mexico Beach Vacation Rentals along our white sand beaches, which are among the most beautiful in America and will provide one of a kind memories to last a lifetime.

 

Spend your holidays at the beach and reserve La Maison Bleue @ Cape San Blas today! This pet friendly property is laced in dignified style and gorgeous finishings creating that classic yet luxurious feel. La Maison Bleue is located in the gated beachside coastal community of Jubilation, and features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, and can accommodate 10 guests.

For rates, availability, and all other property detail visit www.visitfloridabeaches.com/rentals/la-maison-bleue-cape-san-blas.

 

Pristine Properties Vacation Rentals

4693 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1100

Info@visitfloridabeaches.com

www.visitfloridabeaches.com

Specializing in coastal design and construction, F & B Builders pride themselves on providing an affordable custom home for their clients while maintaining their focus on exquisite custom designs, premium building materials, quality craftsmanship and providing an unparalleled customer experience.


F & B Builders offers complete custom design and building services including schematic concepts, architectural drawings, and general contracting. By working together at every stage of the building process, you can be sure your house will be the home you've always dreamed of having along the Forgotten Coast.


F & B Builders is a qualified ICF Builder. ICF (Insulating Concrete Forms) are energy-efficient, fire-resistant, sound-proof, and durable. ICF homes are tornado and hurricane-proof and stand up to earthquakes, fire and other natural disasters.


Their team is attentive, responsive and personally committed to delivering a home you’ll be proud to call your own.


F&B Builders

106 Sailors Cove Dr., Port St. Joe, FL

www.fbbuilder.com

Discover starfish, brittle stars, seahorse, sea squirts, adorable puffer fish, octopus and much much more while snorkeling the sea grass beds of St. Joseph Bay. Bayou Boat Rentals are great for all ages, so bring the babies and grandparents as everyone enjoys learning about the marine life and the isolated beaches!


Bayou Boat Rentals offer a variety of boats for your entertainment. If you have 10 or 2 in your party, they have a boat for you and all boats are pet friendly!

Their rental boats are equipped with bimini tops, safety gear (as required by Florida Law), life jackets for each person, Dive flags and swim ladders. Fuel is included in the price of the rental boat; all boats are sent with full tanks. 


Don’t delay! Start discovering St. Joseph Bay with Bayou Boat Rentals today!

 

Bayou Boat Rentals -Port St Joe

1989 County Rd 30A, Port St Joe, FL

(850) 441-9343

www.bayouboatrentalspsj.com

