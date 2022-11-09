Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to purchase some new equipment for the sheriff’s office.
Last week, the board agreed to spend 50 thousand dollars for ballistic shields for the sheriff’s department.
The purchase includes 10 20” x 34” shields, 2 24” x 48” shield bunkers, and 2 trolleys for the shield bunkers.
The shields are designed to protect officers from bullets and other projectiles.
The expense was approved in this year’s budget.
The purchase was made from a company called Survival Armor, which contracts with the state of Florida.
Last week, the board agreed to spend 50 thousand dollars for ballistic shields for the sheriff’s department.
The purchase includes 10 20” x 34” shields, 2 24” x 48” shield bunkers, and 2 trolleys for the shield bunkers.
The shields are designed to protect officers from bullets and other projectiles.
The expense was approved in this year’s budget.
The purchase was made from a company called Survival Armor, which contracts with the state of Florida.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment