Franklin County Election Results for the November 8th election

There will be a new face on the Franklin County Commission.
On Tuesday, challenger Ottice Amison defeated incumbent Smokey Parrish in the District 4 County Commission race.
Amison took nearly 72 percent of the vote defeating Parrish 651 votes to 254.
Carrabelle voters returned Tony Millender to the Carrabelle City Commission and Bill Gray will be a new member of the board.
They were the top two vote getter out of a field of 4 candidates.
The Franklin County school district had 2 issues on the ballot and both were approved by voters.
Over 71 percent of Franklin County voters agreed to allow the school district to continue to increase its operating budget by a half mill by moving money from the school system’s building fund.
That issue has been approved by voters every four years since 2008.
Just over 55 percent of Franklin County voters agreed to allow the Franklin County School district to levy a half cent sales tax for the next 20 years.
That tax will raise about 1.3 million dollars a year for the school district, about 300 thousand of that would be shared with the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
80 percent of Alligator Point voters agreed to expand the Alligator Point Water and Sewer District boundaries.
The current district boundaries were created in 1963 and the expansion will add about 130 customers who lived outside the district as well as the property where the district's well fields are.
The expansion should create equality for all customers not just through lower water bills but also through lower insurance premiums, lower tap fees and better fire protection.
It would also allow those customers to serve on the water board.
In statewide races, Franklin County voters voted overwhelmingly Republican, backing Marco Rubio for Senator, Neal Dunn for US Representative and Ron Desantis for Governor.
Local voters also backed Ashley Moody for state Attorney General, Jimmy Patronis for Chief Financial Officer, Wilton Simpson for Commissioner of Agriculture and Corey Simon for State Representative.
Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was just over 68 percent.
