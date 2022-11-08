The Franklin County Tourist Development has agreed to help cover the costs of new playground equipment at the St. George Island public beach.
The TDC will likely provide about 60 thousand dollars to the 300-thousand-dollar project.
The rest of the funding will come from a $200,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection along with about 40 thousand from the St. George Island Civic Club.
The playground equipment was removed from the park earlier this year as it had deteriorated beyond repair.
The previous playground was not easily accessible by wheelchairs and contained no equipment for users with sensory or mobility impairments.
The proposed playground improvements will be placed just north of the prior playground and will be handicapped accessible with surface accessibility enhancements/shade and a picnic area.
There will also be low maintenance native landscaping and turtle friendly security lighting.
