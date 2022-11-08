Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Last week, the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors voted to begin negotiations for a Wakulla County grant proposal to purchase and build a new county-wide emergency communications system

The current microwave-based system was installed in 2001 and has slowly deteriorated and become incompatible with those used by public safety agencies.

 

The new system will increase coverage throughout Wakulla County and enhance communication capability with federal, state, and local public safety and first responder agencies.

 

Wakulla County began pursuing funding for the project in 2015.

 

The county is seeking funding of up to $11 million for the project with a county contribution of $1 million.

 

Triumph Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. 



