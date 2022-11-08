Last week, the Triumph Gulf
Coast Board of Directors voted to begin negotiations for a Wakulla County grant
proposal to purchase and build a new county-wide emergency communications
system.
The current microwave-based
system was installed in 2001 and has slowly deteriorated and become incompatible
with those used by public safety agencies.
The new system will increase
coverage throughout Wakulla County and enhance communication capability with
federal, state, and local public safety and first responder agencies.
Wakulla County began
pursuing funding for the project in 2015.
The county is seeking
funding of up to $11 million for the project with a county contribution of $1
million.
Triumph
Gulf Coast is a nonprofit corporation that administers funds recovered for
economic damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
