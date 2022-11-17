NOAA Fisheries FishNews — November 17

Highlights
The U.S. National Climate Assessment is a congressionally mandated report that synthesizes the latest science on climate change, its impacts, and how the nation is responding. The draft 5th assessment is now available for public review and comment. The report evaluates climate impacts across a wide range of interests including oceans and marine resources, coasts, water, rural communities, the built environment, health and air quality, and economic and social systems. It also includes regional chapters covering all 50 states, U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additional information on this request can be found in the Federal Register Notice and in this Open Notice. Comments are due by January 27, 2023.
Recreational fishing is a key part of the social and economic fabric of our coastal communities. Explore how policy and partnership are working to ensure U.S. recreational fishing remains vibrant and sustainable for the future. On this episode of Dive in with NOAA Fisheries, we talk with Russell Dunn, the National Policy Advisor for Recreational Fisheries, and Alex Atikinson, a policy analyst with NOAA Fisheries.
NOAA announced the establishment of a new committee, which will advise NOAA on science-based approaches to area-based protection, conservation, restoration, and management in marine and coastal areas, including the Great Lakes. The advisory committee’s scope will also include NOAA’s implementation of the Biden-Harris Administration’s America the Beautiful Initiative. Nominations are due January 17, 2023.
A special issue of Fisheries magazine highlights citizen science and other nontraditional data sources in fisheries science and management. This issue includes papers, project information, and discussions based on a symposium held at the 2020 American Fisheries Society Annual Meeting. Access to the special issue is free for the next 2 months.
A new story map explores the industrial past of a busy Tacoma, Washington, harbor and the restoration activities shaping its ecological future.
NOAA's Climate and Fisheries Adaptation Program is soliciting proposals to better understand and support the resilience and adaptation of fisheries and fishing communities to rapidly changing climate and ocean conditions. Since 2015, the program has funded 26 collaborative research projects involving colleges and universities, environmental organizations, NOAA labs and science centers, and other entities. Proposals are due November 21.
