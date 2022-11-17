Thursday, November 17, 2022

NOAA Fisheries FishNews — November 17

FishNews masthead

NOVEMBER 17, 2022

Highlights

Call for Public Input on the Draft 5th U.S. National Climate Assessment

The U.S. National Climate Assessment is a congressionally mandated report that synthesizes the latest science on climate change, its impacts, and how the nation is responding. The draft 5th assessment is now available for public review and comment. The report evaluates climate impacts across a wide range of interests including oceans and marine resources, coasts, water, rural communities, the built environment, health and air quality, and economic and social systems. It also includes regional chapters covering all 50 states, U.S.-Affiliated Pacific Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Additional information on this request can be found in the Federal Register Notice and in this Open Notice. Comments are due by January 27, 2023.

Podcast: Recreational Fishing—Policy and Partnerships

750x500-Woman-holds-red-drum-fish-SandraLewis

Recreational fishing is a key part of the social and economic fabric of our coastal communities. Explore how policy and partnership are working to ensure U.S. recreational fishing remains vibrant and sustainable for the future. On this episode of Dive in with NOAA Fisheries, we talk with Russell Dunn, the National Policy Advisor for Recreational Fisheries, and Alex Atikinson, a policy analyst with NOAA Fisheries.

New Marine and Coastal Area-Based Management Advisory Committee Announced

NOAA announced the establishment of a new committee, which will advise NOAA on science-based approaches to area-based protection, conservation, restoration, and management in marine and coastal areas, including the Great Lakes. The advisory committee’s scope will also include NOAA’s implementation of the Biden-Harris Administration’s America the Beautiful Initiative. Nominations are due January 17, 2023.

Special Issue of Fisheries Shines Spotlight on Citizen Science

A special issue of Fisheries magazine highlights citizen science and other nontraditional data sources in fisheries science and management. This issue includes papers, project information, and discussions based on a symposium held at the 2020 American Fisheries Society Annual Meeting. Access to the special issue is free for the next 2 months.

The Past, Present, and Future of Restoration in Washington’s Commencement Bay

750x500-wild-salmon-noaa

A new story map explores the industrial past of a busy Tacoma, Washington, harbor and the restoration activities shaping its ecological future.

Final Reminder: Funding Opportunity to Enhance Climate Science

750x500-Bicolor-anthias-school-in-coral-reef

NOAA's Climate and Fisheries Adaptation Program is soliciting proposals to better understand and support the resilience and adaptation of fisheries and fishing communities to rapidly changing climate and ocean conditions. Since 2015, the program has funded 26 collaborative research projects involving colleges and universities, environmental organizations, NOAA labs and science centers, and other entities. Proposals are due November 21.

Alaska

New Horizons in the Alaska Fisheries Data Environment

750x500-white-NOAA-ship-mountains

Data-linking projects spearheaded by research mathematical statistician Jordan Watson with the support of the Alaska Fisheries Information Network are paving the way for previously unimaginable advancements in fisheries science and management.

Cruise Ships Honored for Reporting Most Whales on Whale Alert Alaska Network

750x500-AKR-Norwegian-Encore-Crew

NOAA Fisheries Alaska Region and Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve issued awards to Norwegian Encore and two other cruise ships for reporting the most whale sightings through the Whale Alert Alaska Program for 2022.

Predicting Winners and Losers in a Warming Arctic

750x500-basket-star-underwater-AFSC

Habitat for key prey species may shrink dramatically if climate change continues on its current trajectory, new research shows.

West Coast

Expanding Electronic Reporting Across the Pacific Ocean

750x500-observer-orange-rain-gear-walking

Observers on the West Coast are transitioning from paper forms to a more efficient and accurate tablet-based system.

Southeast

Meet Eric Weissberger, Oyster Restoration Coordinator After Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill

750x500-EricWeissberger-red-rowboat-harbor

Eric Weissberger brings years of expertise as a shellfish biologist to his role as an oyster restoration coordinator. He helps the five Gulf states and NOAA work together to rebuild oyster reefs after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Science Blog: Props to Another Bottom Longline Survey Trip in the Books!

750x500-propeller-ocean-floor-bottom-longline-survey-nefsc

Large swells, bad jokes, glorious sunsets, a persistent blue shark, and a lost boat prop are just a few of field biologist Emma Fowler’s memorable moments during the fall Bottom Longline Survey aboard F/V Mary Elizabeth. This is the latest post from the Field Fresh Blog: Science in Motion series.

Upcoming Deadlines

November 18: Proposals due for the 2023–2024 Sea Scallop Research Set-Aside Program

November 18: Application deadline for vacancies on NOAA’s Ocean Exploration Advisory Board

November 22: Grant applications due for USDA's Regional Food Business Centers Program

November 25: Comments due for Incidental Take Regulations Proposed for Ocean Wind 1 Wind Energy Project 

November 30: Comments due for Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument Omnibus Amendment

December 1: Deadline for Sea Grant Young Fishermen’s Development Grant Program letter of intent

December 4: Comments due for North Atlantic Right Whale and Offshore Wind Strategy

December 31: Comments due for Updates to the National Policy for Saltwater Recreational Fisheries

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

November 29–December 1: Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee

December 5–8: New England Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 5–8: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council 193rd Council Meeting

December 5–9: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

December 6–7: 180th Caribbean Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 8–14: North Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

December 12–15: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council December 2022 Council Meeting

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment