Duke Energy on Tuesday presented the Franklin County Commission with a big check to help the county with economic development.
Mary Swoope, a Duke Energy Industry recruitment manager, presented the commission with an oversized check for 25 thousand dollars which will be used to support the county’s strategic plan for economic development.
That plan will assist the county by developing a vision of the future, focusing on areas such as the local business climate, workforce development, quality of life, infrastructure, workforce diversity and tourism.
The grant was part of more than $545,000 in strategic economic development grants to 26 organizations in Florida.
Wakulla County was awarded 10 thousand dollars to support the WakullaEDC.com website which will lead to growth in job creation prospects, and the development of a Salesforce solution that will forecast and track project activity, job creation and capital investment
