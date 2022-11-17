The 2022 Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Toy Drive is kicking off to help make sure local children have a merry Christmas.
The toy drive provides toys for the annual “Jingle at the Jail” event which will be held on December 16th.
During Jingle at the Jail, the sheriff’s office serves up hot chocolate and other goodies and provides free gifts for all children who attend.
Santa also makes an appearance at the event.
The Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club has placed collection boxes for unwrapped toys in Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. George Island, Carrabelle, and Lanark.
There are donation boxes in many grocery stores, restaurants and bars, so if you can make a donation of a new, unwrapped toy, please do so.
You can also make a donation of cash on-line through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charity fund.
https://franklin-county-sheriffs-office-charity-fund.square.site/?fbclid=IwAR2oC2b1Xvpcxx6ELLl2mNRzyOKw8MOSwAXnKg-EREvEnY9ma-JE6sM_n1c
