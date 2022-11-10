November Update from the Apalachicola Bay System Initiative

This past month, the ABSI team and Shantz Lab have been recovering, photographing, and deploying artificial reef structures across the bay. Each structure is made with calcium carbonate, similar to oyster shells, and concrete. The Reef Balls, are hollow structures that provide large open spaces for oyster settlement while the Layer Cakes have smaller spaces that may provide refuge from predators but plenty of surface area for oyster recruitment. In 6-month increments, these structures are brought onto a boat and photographed to create 3D models of each. This method allows the team to not only track changes in oyster cover, but quantify the changes in volume over time to better understand how oysters build large oyster reefs that facilitates future oyster recruitment, provide habitat for associated fishes and crabs, and are essential for ecosystem services like wave attenuation, which protects shorelines from storms.
