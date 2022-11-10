Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Postponed 25 Year Anniversary Event

Ribbon Cutting for The American Dream of N. Florida
The American Dream is excited to be expanding into the Wakulla area and surrounding communities. Our mission is simple, "To Provide the highest quality real estate services, passionately serve our community, build personal and lasting relationships, and help each individual God puts into our path.” Our business model consists of hiring and training the top Realtors in our area and to preform the highest quality real estate services for each community we do business in.
Our Florida brokerage was started July 1st, 2021 in Perry, Florida and had quickly grown to a Top 20 Brokerage in all of the North Florida area. (currently the #12 ranked brokerage in TBR for 2022) We bring a full-service real estate experience to you complete with high-end marking, professional photography/videography, 3D home tours and so much more! This keeps our team on the cutting edge of Real Estate marketing and gets your property SOLD in record time.
We look forward to growing, and giving back, in the Wakulla community for years to come.
