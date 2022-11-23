Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Raney House Restoration Begins


Over the summer the Apalachicola Area Historical Society was awarded a 250 thousand dollar grant from the state of Florida to do much needed restoration work at the historic Raney House in Apalachicola, and the project is now moving forward.

The architectural firm of MLD Architects in Tallahassee have been hired to oversee the work and have been reviewing the Scope of Work ahead of soliciting for the general contractor.

A sign has been placed in front of the Raney House alerting people to the upcoming project.

The state money, along with 70 thousand dollars raised locally, will help the group update the exterior of the house, including refurbishing the original windows.

The Historical Society is also working to replace the columns on the front of the historic building.

The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes it Greek Revival.

The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a little.

The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128 Market Street in Apalachicola.

Tours of the home are provided every Tuesday through Saturday from 10 till 4.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment