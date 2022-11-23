Raney House Restoration Begins

Over the summer the Apalachicola
Area Historical Society was awarded a 250 thousand dollar grant from the state
of Florida to do much needed restoration work at the historic Raney House in
Apalachicola, and the project is now moving forward.
The architectural firm of MLD Architects in
Tallahassee have been hired to oversee the work and have been reviewing the
Scope of Work ahead of soliciting for the general contractor.
A sign has been placed in front of the Raney House
alerting people to the upcoming project.
The state money, along with 70 thousand dollars
raised locally, will help the group update the exterior of the house, including
refurbishing the original windows.
The Historical Society is also working to replace
the columns on the front of the historic building.
The Raney House, which was completed in 1838, was
built as a federalist house, until the columns were added in 1850 which makes
it Greek Revival.
The wooden columns have been deteriorating thanks
to damage from birds and some rotting, and are actually beginning to shrink a
little.
The home is owned by the Apalachicola Historical
Society and if you would like to see it for yourself, it is located at 128
Market Street in Apalachicola.
Tours of the home are provided every Tuesday
through Saturday from 10 till 4.
