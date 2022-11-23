Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Weekly news
Please note that our office will be closed this Thursday and Friday.
Business Bingo
Congratulations to our Week 3 Business Bingo winner Chad Peltier! He earned $100 CASH just for shopping locally! This is the final week of Business Bingo! It runs through Tuesday, November 22nd. All players and weekly winners are eligible for the grand prize drawing of $300 on Nov.23 Shop local and win!
319 Nutrition Ribbon Cutting
319 Nutrition is a Nutrition Club with meal replacement shakes, loaded teas, beauty drinks, protein iced coffees, protein bars, supplements, and many other healthy alternatives to fast food and sugar filled sodas and energy drinks. The store is open Monday thru Friday from 7 am- 5pm, Saturday 9am – 4pm and Sunday Noon till 3pm.
Shepard Accounting 25th Anniversary
Last nights after hours event at Shepard Accounting & Tax Service for their 25th Anniversary, a wonderful time was had all attendees.
Congratulations on 25 years of serving our community!
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
