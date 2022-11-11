Red Snapper
fishermen will get to target their favorite fish this weekend.
Red Snapper fishing
will be allowed November 12th and 13th.
It will also be open on Thanksgiving weekend.
Private recreational
anglers can harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters.
State for-hire
operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
Remember, all
anglers over 16 years old fishing from private recreational vessels must sign
up as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several
other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from
fishing license requirements.
Sign up as a
State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by
visiting any location you can purchase a license.
To learn
more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal
waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/
