The Crooked River Lighthouse is looking for a name for its playground, which is currently under construction.
The original Carrabella playground was destroyed in a fire in 2015.
It is now being rebuilt to include a 50-foot-tall wooden ship structure with playground equipment including slides, rope climbing mesh a climbing wall and a sandpit.
The new park will also include an outdoor, handicapped accessible, amphitheater with a screen, built in speakers, stage lighting and a lot more.
The Lighthouse Association had planned to named the new pirate ship the Carrabelle 2, but people have been offering up other options so now they want to hear from the public before christening the new playground.
If you have a good idea, You can share your suggestion on-line at https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/
