The Franklin County Sheriff’s
Office is taking part in Operation Green Light and are asking residents to do the
same.
Operation Green Light is a
nationwide initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness
about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are
available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their
families.
Franklin
County residents
and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb
in their house to a green bulb.
This can be an exterior
light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a
conversation with friends.
By shining a green light,
you will let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.
While this event is focused
around Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light
year-round.
