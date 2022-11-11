Friday, November 11, 2022

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in Operation Green Light and are asking residents to do the same

Operation Green Light is a nationwide initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

 

Franklin County residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb.

 

This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

 

By shining a green light, you will let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

 

While this event is focused around Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.

 



