Monday, November 7, 2022

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week



 

Hi, I'm Alani! I am a 2 year old domestic shorthair. I am very special because I am an orange tabby and only 1 in 4 orange tabbies are female! I am extremely friendly and great with other cats. I can be a little timid at first but I warm up quickly. I would make a wonderful addition to almost any home! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends. 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org



