St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Alani! I am a 2 year old domestic shorthair. I am
very special because I am an orange tabby and only 1 in 4 orange
tabbies are female! I am extremely friendly and great with other cats. I
can be a little timid at first but I warm up quickly. I would make a
wonderful addition to almost any home! Come by the shelter to meet me and all
of my friends.
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment