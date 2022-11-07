The 59th
Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the
weekend to enjoy food, fun and music.
There were a few hiccups, like
the carnival having to cancel and headliner Chris Cagle getting sick and not
being able to perform.
But the Festival found a
replacement headliner in Trea Landon and there was a good crowd for the
Saturday night show.
And you couldn’t ask for
better weather.
As always, the oyster eating
and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.
The winner in the men’s oyster
eating division was Heyer Dement who ate 155 oysters in 15 minutes.
George Finn came in second in
the men's division after eating only 81 oysters and Tom Gibson of Perry came in
third after downing 80 oysters.
Gibson actually won the event
in 2018, and it turns out oyster eating runs in the family.
Gibson's oldest daughter Keira
Gibson won in the women's division this year by downing 80 oysters.
This was Keira's third time
winning the event.
Second place in the women's
division was Chang Jun of Panama City who ate 66 oysters in 15 minutes.
The Oyster Shucking contest
was won by reigning U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen of Panama City beach who has now won the local contest 6
times.
He won an all-expense paid
trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.
He will also be heading to
Galway Ireland to compete in the World Oyster Shucking competition.
Max Dawson from Hunt's Oyster
Bar in Panama City came in second, and Matt Hutchinson, also of Hunts Oyster
Bar came in third.
