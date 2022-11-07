Monday, November 7, 2022

The 59th Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music

The 59th Florida Seafood Festival brought thousands of people to Apalachicola over the weekend to enjoy food, fun and music.

 

There were a few hiccups, like the carnival having to cancel and headliner Chris Cagle getting sick and not being able to perform.

 

But the Festival found a replacement headliner in Trea Landon and there was a good crowd for the Saturday night show.

 

And you couldn’t ask for better weather.

 

As always, the oyster eating and oyster shucking contests proved to be extremely popular.

 

The winner in the men’s oyster eating division was Heyer Dement who ate 155 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

George Finn came in second in the men's division after eating only 81 oysters and Tom Gibson of Perry came in third after downing 80 oysters.

 

Gibson actually won the event in 2018, and it turns out oyster eating runs in the family.

 

Gibson's oldest daughter Keira Gibson won in the women's division this year by downing 80 oysters.

 

This was Keira's third time winning the event.

 

Second place in the women's division was Chang Jun of Panama City who ate 66 oysters in 15 minutes.

 

The Oyster Shucking contest was won by reigning U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen of Panama City beach who has now won the local contest 6 times.

 

He won an all-expense paid trip to the national oyster shucking competition in Maryland next year.

 

He will also be heading to Galway Ireland to compete in the World Oyster Shucking competition.

 

Max Dawson from Hunt's Oyster Bar in Panama City came in second, and Matt Hutchinson, also of Hunts Oyster Bar came in third.

 

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment