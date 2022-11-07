Tomorrow is election day, so if you didn’t early vote, be sure to head to the polls on Tuesday.
Polling stations will open at 7 AM and close again at 7 PM.
These are important elections.
There are a few local races including County commission District 4 between Incumbent Smokey Parrish and Ottice Amison.
There are also two Carrabelle City Commission seats up for election and the Franklin County School District has two issues on the ballot including one that would levy a half cent sales tax.
We will also vote for US Senate, US Representative, Governor, state Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, and commissioner of Agriculture.
And we will vote on whether to retain the current Florida Supreme Court judges and the judges on the First District Court of Appeal.
There are also three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Polling stations will open at 7 AM and close again at 7 PM.
These are important elections.
There are a few local races including County commission District 4 between Incumbent Smokey Parrish and Ottice Amison.
There are also two Carrabelle City Commission seats up for election and the Franklin County School District has two issues on the ballot including one that would levy a half cent sales tax.
We will also vote for US Senate, US Representative, Governor, state Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, and commissioner of Agriculture.
And we will vote on whether to retain the current Florida Supreme Court judges and the judges on the First District Court of Appeal.
There are also three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment