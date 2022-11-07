The State of Florida has agreed to fund the exhibits for the exhibits for the Franklin County Maritime Heritage Museum at Buddy Ward Park.
This summer, the Division of Historic Resources notified Franklin County that it would provide nearly 190 thousand dollars to fund the project, and the grant agreement was signed by Franklin County last week.
The Maritime History Museum project began in 2016.
It required converting an old shucking house there into an interactive museum of the history of the local seafood industry.
The exhibits will cover Franklin County’s maritime history from cotton and lumber to seafood.
The museum will also include a web camera to be shared on the TDC website as well as 10 additional cameras inside and out of the museum.
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council hopes to get the Maritime History Museum open this Spring.
