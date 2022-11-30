The
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek was a big success this year.
The
fundraising and awareness-raising event raised a record of over 100 thousand
dollars this year, breaking all
previous fundraising records.
They raised about 80 thousand last year.
The
money raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to
protect and restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach,
education and research.
Apalachicola
Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides
independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and recently
launched a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of
three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times
of low flow.
This
was the 14th year of the RiverTrek event which took 11 participants on a 107-mile
kayak trip from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
As
part of their journey, they meet with historians, local officials, naturalists
and scientists, becoming ambassadors for the Apalachicola River and Bay.
