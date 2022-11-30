Today is the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and our area was relatively unscathed during the busy season, though Florida, as a whole, was not.
The season produced 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes and two of which reached at least Category 3 status.
That is a pretty average year.
For the first time since 1997 there were no named storms in the month of August.
In September, though, things got rough for the Florida peninsula with hurricane Ian making landfall on September 28th near Cape Coral.
Damage from Ian is likely to reach 50 billion dollars, with over 100 deaths in Florida, most of which were caused by Ian’s devastating storm surge.
Florida’s Atlantic Coast was hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole on November the 9th, which was the latest November mainland U.S. hurricane landfall since 1985.
Nicole did considerably less damage than hurricane Ian, though it did manage to destroy many beachfront homes through massive coastal erosion.
