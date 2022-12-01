Franklin County’s
major crime rate dropped by over 33 percent in 2021.
The Florida
Department of Law Enforcement released its annual crime report on Wednesday
which shows the numbers and types of major crimes committed between January and
December of 2021.
Major crimes include
murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle
theft.
There were 168 major
crimes worked by local law enforcement agencies in 2021.
That’s down from 243
in 2020.
There were no murders,
robberies or motor vehicle thefts in 2021.
There were, however, 12
rapes - up from 3 the year before.
There were 18 aggravated
assaults, which is down from 29 the year before.
The report also shows
9 burglaries and 129 larcenies in 2021.
The report says about
a quarter of the cases have been cleared so far.
