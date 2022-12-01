The Franklin County Humane Society can use your help.
The Humane Society is running low on dog treats and are asking the public to drop them off at the Humane Society office at 244 Highway 65 in Eastpoint.
They would appreciate any type of dog treats except for rawhide.
You can come during office hours, or leave them on the bench out front and they will be a big help keeping the dogs happy.
And if you don't have dog treats, you can still help with a financial donation.
Donating to the Franklin County Humane Society is very easy and it’s tax deductible.
You can drop off a check at the shelter on Highway 65 in Eastpoint or mail in a check to Franklin County Humane Society, PO Box 417, Eastpoint, FL 32328
Easier still, you can donate on their webpage at www.forgottenpets.org and use the PayPal link at the bottom of the home page.
