The Sea Urchin roundup held in the St. Joe Bay in September was a big success.
The Florida Wildlife Research Institute said the September roundup collected 7,500 sea urchins -- the 2nd most of any round up.
The biggest event was September, 2022 with nearly 24 thousand urchins collected.
Over the past two years 132 participants have collect almost 40,000 urchins to help protect seagrass in the St. Joe Bay.
Sea urchins consume large amounts of seagrass and in some instances, urchin-grazing rates can lead to overgrazing which damages the seagrass beds.
The underwater grasses are extremely important because a single acre of seagrass can support as many as 40,000 fish and more than 70 percent of Florida’s recreational and commercial fisheries depend on seagrass to provide a nursery ground for marine life.
The grasses also maintain water quality and clarity by stabilizing bottom sediments and filtering nutrients from stormwater run-off.
