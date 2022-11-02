The Duke Energy Foundation and Duke Energy Florida have awarded more than $545,000 in strategic economic development grants to 26 organizations in Florida including Franklin and Wakulla Counties.
The funding supports organizations that increase awareness of a community or region’s economic development strategies and product availability.
The Franklin County commission received a 25 thousand dollar grant to support the county’s strategic plan for economic development.
That plan will assist policy makers by developing a path to and vision of the future, and focus on areas such as business climate, workforce development, quality of life, infrastructure, workforce diversity and tourism.
Wakulla County was awarded 10 thousand dollars to support the WakullaEDC.com website.
That program is designed to lead to growth in job creation prospects, and the development of a Salesforce solution that will forecast and track project activity, job creation and capital investment.
