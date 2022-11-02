There will likely not be carnival rides at this weekend’s Florida seafood Festival in Apalachicola.
The carnival has become a popular part of the festival in recent years, but after natural disasters impacted the company that was secured earlier in the year, the festival has been unable to secure a replacement.
There will still be a lot of fun stuff for the kids to do, including a rock-climbing wall, mega slide, and interactive games.
And Seafood Festival volunteers are still trying to contact anyone and everyone they can for rides and carnival entertainment.
The 59th annual Florida Seafood Festival will still have over 75 Arts & Crafts Booths, 20 Food booths, and two nights of great music.
Plus, there is a Parade, Blue Crab Races, the Redfish 5K Run, the Oyster Shucking Contest, Oyster Eating Contests, and the Blessing of the Fleet.
Seafood Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday at Battery Park in Apalachicola.
Keep up with all of the festival news at https://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com/
