4 companies have bid on a project to widen and resurface a portion of County Road 67.
The proposed work will extend about 2 miles from Crooked Creek Bridge to State Forest Road 166– it is phase 2 of a 4-phase project to upgrade all of County Highway 67 to the Liberty County line.
The work includes widening and resurfacing the existing lanes, the addition of 5’ paved shoulders, as well as shoulder stabilization and culvert extensions.
In addition, signage and pavement markings will be upgraded or replaced.
Bids for the project ranged from 2.4 million dollars to nearly 3.2 million.
The county has about 2 million dollars from the Department of Transportation to pay for the project.
The bids will be considered by the county’s engineers who will report back to the county commission net week with a recommendation.
