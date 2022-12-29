Franklin County commissioners have agreed to reject a bid for a new dune walkover at 3rd street west on St. George Island and rebid the project in the hopes of getting a better price.
The walkover will be between the Villas and the first residential home on the island.
It will be 6 feet wide and about 188 feet long.
It is the last public access point in the island commercial district where the county has not yet installed a dune walkover.
Only one company bid on the project at a cost of nearly 188 thousand dollars, which is much more than the county expected.
Coastal Project Engineers MRD & Associates reviewed the bid and recommended that the county reject the bid and re-advertise as the bid exceeded the anticipated cost and budget for the project.
The project is to be funded by Tourist Development Council sales tax proceeds.
