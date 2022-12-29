A 61-year-old Port St. Joe man was killed Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident in Gulf County.
The accident happened around 5:40 PM on State Road 71 at Forehand Road.
The man was travelling southbound on Highway 71 in black sedan and failed to slow for a pickup truck and trailer that were turning into a driveway.
The sedan rear ended the trailer, and rotated into the northbound lane, colliding with a sport utility vehicle that was northbound on State Road 71.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene; he was not wearing his seatbelt.
The driver of the jeep was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
