Commercial blue crab traps will have to be removed from state waters in our area for 10 days in early January so that derelict traps can be removed from the bay.
The commercial blue crab closure runs from January the 5th through the 14th.
The closure includes waters from Franklin County to the Florida/ Alabama border- it extends from the shoreline out to 9 nautical miles and includes all inland waters in the regions.
Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in the closure.
The closure, which happens every two years, only affects people who use standard blue crab traps.
People can still harvest blue crabs with other gear including dip nets and fold-up traps.
The closure allows officials to remove abandoned blue crab traps from state waters.
Abandoned crab traps present problems as they can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.
The commercial blue crab closure runs from January the 5th through the 14th.
The closure includes waters from Franklin County to the Florida/ Alabama border- it extends from the shoreline out to 9 nautical miles and includes all inland waters in the regions.
Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in the closure.
The closure, which happens every two years, only affects people who use standard blue crab traps.
People can still harvest blue crabs with other gear including dip nets and fold-up traps.
The closure allows officials to remove abandoned blue crab traps from state waters.
Abandoned crab traps present problems as they can continue to trap crabs and fish when they are not maintained.
They can also damage sensitive habitats and pose navigational hazards to boaters.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment