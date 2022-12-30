Harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will reopen in Gulf state waters on January 1st after early season closures.
To target red grouper, you have to be signed up as a State Reef Fish Angler.
Signing up for the designation is easy, no-cost and helps the FWC paint a clearer picture of how many people are targeting reef fish and what they are seeing and harvesting on the water.
The State Reef Fish Angler designation may be obtained anywhere FWC saltwater fishing licenses are sold including GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or at tackle shops, sporting goods stores, and tax collector’s offices.
