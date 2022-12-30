Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County for the Holidays!

Join your friends and neighbors for the 7th Annual Cape San Blas Polar Plunge at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas!
Donuts and coffee provided by Scallop Cove.
Open to all.
Donations will be accepted for South Gulf Fire & Rescue.
You can bet that a crowd of local residents and visitors to Cape San Blas alike will be there, standing side by side and ready to take the plunge. Will you?
The Polar Plunge has become a staple of Cape San Blas, an annual event that brings people together for the sole purpose of welcoming in the new year. Of starting off fresh, with the cold water washing everything else away.
Whether capping off a period of time or using it to mark the start of something new, the Polar Plunge on Cape San Blas might just be exactly what you’re looking for. You couldn’t ask for a better place, or a better community, to share the moment with.
Be Sure to Bring a Towel
No comments:
Post a Comment