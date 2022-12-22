A 19-year-old Apalachicola man received minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle on Thursday night and hitting a power pole.
The highway patrol said the man was heading east on Highway 98 at 7:20 Thursday night when he failed to negotiate the left curve just east of Hidden Beaches Road about 4 miles outside of Carrabelle.
His SUV went off the south shoulder of Highway 98 and collided with a power pole.
The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but luckily avoided serious injury.
Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Carrabelle Police Department, Volunteer Fire Department and Weems Emergency Medical Services.
