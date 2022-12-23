|For the week beginning December 19, 2022
The UF/IFAS Weekly News Digest will return January 6. Happy holidays!
Once this cold snap is over, it's also important to know that cold-injured plants should not be pruned until the season passes.
Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.
IN OTHER NEWS | More of the most recent research, programs and events from UF/IFAS. Note: The University of Florida is closed Dec. 26 - Jan. 2.
|Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.
Friday, December 23, 2022
Cold weather and holidays content, plus more UF/IFAS News
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment