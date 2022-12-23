Friday, December 23, 2022

Cold weather and holidays content, plus more UF/IFAS News


  For the week beginning December 19, 2022
The UF/IFAS Weekly News Digest will return January 6. Happy holidays!		 
   
  

 
TOP STORY | Frigid temps across the state: The "Three P's" — pipes, pets and plants — will be on the minds of many. UF/IFAS has science-backed information on weatherizing your home, protecting plants in the landscape (including turf and palms), and other cold weather-related topics. Plus, a new video, demonstrative photos, a Q&A and a blog featuring UF/IFAS expertise.

Once this cold snap is over, it's also important to know that cold-injured plants should not be pruned until the season passes.

  
   
 
 

 

 


HOLIDAY CONTENT | If the end of the year snuck up on you, too, check out some of our ready-to-use pieces. More in the archive.

Para el contenido en español de la edición de esta semana, por favor utilice este enlace.

Purple sweet potato recipe book puts a new spin on a classic

digital recipe guide developed by the UF/IFAS food science and human nutrition department includes 10 recipes using the Florida-grown crop including sweet potato pie, soup, doughnuts and more. Contact > 

Celebrate plastic-free: Expert shares tips to minimize holiday waste

Maia McGuire, UF/IFAS Extension associate director for Florida Sea Grant, is an expert on plastic waste and microplastic pollution. She shares a few tips to cut back on plastic use, and what to save for reuse next year. Download here > Contact > 

Cleanliness and temperature key to safe holiday meals

Keith Schneider, a UF/IFAS professor of food science and human nutrition and lead author of a document on holiday food safety, shares some tips ahead of Turkey Day. Download here > Contact >


En español: Prepare de manera segura los alimentos para las festividadesContacto >

Festive meals on a budget

The UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program shares five tips for a healthy and budget-friendly holiday meal. Contact > 


Related: Tips for Healthy Holiday Eating infographic

Video: Tips for properly storing and drying firewood

The chilly holiday weekend is the perfect excuse to gather 'round the fire. Chris Demers, UF/IFAS Extension forest resource specialist, has some important pointers on what to look for in selecting your kindling. Contact > 

 

  
 
  


LAS NOTICIAS | Las comunicaciones de UF/IFAS ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones más recientes.

Hierbas y especias, prolongando su vida útil para darle más sabor a sus comidas

Samantha Kennedy, agente de ciencias del consumidor y la familia del departamento de extensión de UF/IFAS en el condado de Wakulla, responde algunas preguntas sobre este tema. Contacto >


In English: Herbs and spices explained: ‘Use-by’ dates, how to extend shelf life, and more to boost your holiday feastContact >

La carne de cerdo es un ingrediente importante para las comidas festivas

La carne de cerdo es una proteína versátil que se puede servir como el alimento principal durante una comida o como complemento del platillo. Contacto >


In English: Holidays are primetime for pork, the protein that packs a punch with Florida goodnessContact >

Seis consejos inteligentes para administrar sus gastos durante las festividades

A veces, estos eventos y planes pueden resultar costosos. Una forma de controlar sus gastos durante la época festiva de este año es mediante la reducción de las compras impulsivas. Contacto >


In English: Savvy Holiday Spending TipsContact >

Infográfico en español: Cuidados de la flor de Pascua

Si mantiene las plantas adentro, asegúrese de colocarlas en un área bien iluminada lejos de corrientes de aire seco o frío. Contacto >


In English: Poinsettia Pointers infographicContact >

 

  
 
     
  

IN OTHER NEWS | More of the most recent research, programs and events from UF/IFAS. Note: The University of Florida is closed Dec. 26 - Jan. 2.

  
   
  

UF researchers urge homeowners to view irrigation as a way to supplement rain

Many people see rain as a bonus – on top of their sprinkler — when they should view precipitation as their cue to conserve water. People who do not habitually turn off their automatic irrigators waste water, researchers say. Download here > Contact >

Start 2023 with educational workshop on citrus insect, mite, nematode management

Pest management in citrus is continually changing as new discoveries are found and as pests develop resistance to treatments. The Citrus Research and Education Center workshop to learn more from researchers is Jan. 19. Contact >

 
  
   
   
   
