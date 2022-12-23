Friday, December 23, 2022

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County for the Holidays!

The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Directors would like to wish each of you, and your families a wonderul holiday season. We extend our warmest wishes for a New Year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity for all our members.


We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members, sponsors and volunteers of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce for their continued support and hope the season shines a special light on all of us beyond the holidays and continues to be shared with our members and our community throughout the year.

﻿

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

TODAY, December 23, AT 8 PM

Santa Hat Party 

St. Joe Bar & Package


Everyone wear a Santa hat! It's all just for fun! It’s Christmas Weekend so rock out with joy!


The Salt Rock Band will be playing that night!


Join us for a Rockin' beginning to the Christmas weekend!


Join your friends and neighbors for the 7th Annual Cape San Blas Polar Plunge at Cape Palms Park on Cape San Blas!


Donuts and coffee provided by Scallop Cove.

Open to all.

Donations will be accepted for South Gulf Fire & Rescue.


You can bet that a crowd of local residents and visitors to Cape San Blas alike will be there, standing side by side and ready to take the plunge. Will you?


The Polar Plunge has become a staple of Cape San Blas, an annual event that brings people together for the sole purpose of welcoming in the new year. Of starting off fresh, with the cold water washing everything else away.


Whether capping off a period of time or using it to mark the start of something new, the Polar Plunge on Cape San Blas might just be exactly what you’re looking for. You couldn’t ask for a better place, or a better community, to share the moment with.

﻿

Be Sure to Bring a Towel


SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023 AT 11 AM – 12:30 PM

First Day Hike

T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park


Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park! Join us as we venture through three distinct natural communities on the scenic half-mile Maritime Hammock Trail. Enjoy views of the St. Joseph Bay and the diversity of plants and wildlife and along the way.


Please dress appropriately for hiking different terrains including sand and packed earth trails.


Bring water, bug repellent and any other appropriate items for variable weather conditions.


Program is free with regular park entry fee.


FRIDAY, JANUARY 13, 2023, AT 6 PM


Step Into My Studio is ready for 2023 and all the great classes we've got lined up!


Our opening reception is where you'll be able to meet all the Artists who'll be teaching in January and February. Come enjoy refreshments, see the artists work on display and for sale.


201 Reid Avenue - Free & Open to the public.


Check out the line up of classes and register/pay online at: https://thejoecenterforthearts41.wildapricot.org/page-18189


SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022 - 11 AM – 4 PM

JSL Chili Cook-Off

Haughty Heron

It is that time of year again when you get your chili pots out and compete for the best chili in Gulf County!


This year will have arts and craft vendors, a car show, and a kid zone!


Also, we are looking for cool rides to showcase, so reach out to us or just show up the day of the event





﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment