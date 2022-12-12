Oyster Radio
Monday, December 12, 2022
Christmas Chamber Member Luncheon December 14th at noon
Join us for our
Christmas Luncheon
Wednesday, December 14th
@ Noon
At The Franklin at the Gibson Inn
Join us at
The Franklin Restaurant inside the Gibson Inn for our annual Christmas Luncheon!
It is on Wednesday the 14th at noon
Please bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots to collect! Thank you!
$15 per person
51 Avenue C
Apalachicola, FL
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
www.apalachicolabay.org
850-653-9419
http://live.oysterradio.com/
at
11:42 AM
