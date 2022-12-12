FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Hunnybelle is a 1 yr old Black Mouth Cur mix and such a sweet dog. She is calm and gentle, walks well on leash and knows basic commands. Hunnybelle is good with dogs and children and is scared of cats. This pretty girl with her soulful eyes is irresistible!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
