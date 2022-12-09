The 2023 Butts and Clucks event is looking for
sponsors and this would be a great year for your business to get involved as
the event will be highlighted on a series on the Food Network next year.
in Apalachicola on January 20th & 21st shooting
an upcoming series that will premiere next year.
The
Butts and Clucks Cook-off on the Bay is a Florida State championship BBQ
Cook-off with chefs competing for thousands of dollars in prizes; it will be
held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on January
20th & 21st
And it’s not just BBQ!
There's also the Cluck that came from the Butt Deviled Egg
Contest, a Sauce Competition, Swine Tasting, and a Mystery Box Competition.
Over
50 teams from around the southeast are expected to take part which makes it a
great way to advertise your business!
There
are a number of sponsorships available for the event ranging from chicken
sponsors for 250 dollars to cow sponsors for 1000 dollars.
All
of the sponsorships provide various levels of visibility for your business
including your Business Logo on T-Shirt, Radio
Mentions, Newspaper Mentions, Multiple Posts on Facebook, and visibility in the
park during the event and much more!
You
can get more information about sponsorships on-line at www.ButtsandClucks.com or
contact the Apalachicola Bay chamber of Commerce at 653-9419.
