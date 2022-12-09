A Gulf County businessman has been named to the Gulf
Coast State College Board of Trustees.
Governor Ron DeSantis named Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D to the board on Tuesday.
De La Rosa is the
Chairman of the Board of Antios Therapeutics and Senior Scientific and
Strategic Advisor to the company.
He co-invented
ATI-2173, a molecule used in the treatment of Hepatitis B.
The 11-member Board of Trustees is the legal entity for Gulf Coast
Community College- the board sets policies and oversees operations at the
school.
