Friday, December 9, 2022

A Gulf County businessman has been named to the Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees.

 

Governor Ron DeSantis named Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D to the board on Tuesday.

 

De La Rosa is the Chairman of the Board of Antios Therapeutics and Senior Scientific and Strategic Advisor to the company.

 

He co-invented ATI-2173, a molecule used in the treatment of Hepatitis B.

The 11-member Board of Trustees is the legal entity for Gulf Coast Community College- the board sets policies and oversees operations at the school. 



