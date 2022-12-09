Wakulla County’s one-time Code Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program will end at the end of December.
The Program began in the summer and is designed to help eligible property owners with clearing liens resulting from fines imposed by the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board.
The Program encourages property owners to bring their properties into compliance and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified process.
Property owners must complete an application form and pay a non-refundable fee of $25 per property; the application is available at www.MyWakulla.com.
The property must be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and have no active code enforcement cases or violations; properties will be inspected to confirm that no code violations exist.
If an application for code enforcement lien amnesty meets all requirements, the outstanding code enforcement lien can be reduced to the amount of the County’s administrative costs, plus 20%
.
All applications must be received by December 31st.
The Program began in the summer and is designed to help eligible property owners with clearing liens resulting from fines imposed by the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board.
The Program encourages property owners to bring their properties into compliance and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified process.
Property owners must complete an application form and pay a non-refundable fee of $25 per property; the application is available at www.MyWakulla.com.
The property must be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and have no active code enforcement cases or violations; properties will be inspected to confirm that no code violations exist.
If an application for code enforcement lien amnesty meets all requirements, the outstanding code enforcement lien can be reduced to the amount of the County’s administrative costs, plus 20%
.
All applications must be received by December 31st.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment