Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to amend its comprehensive plan to add language about perils of flood.
The language is required by a state law that was approved by the legislature this year.
County planner Mark Currenton said much of the required language is already in the comp plan, but the county had to add some language about the National Flood Insurance Community Rating System.
Franklin County has been part of the Community Rating System for at least 25 years and because of the work they do through the program, local homeowners get a 15 percent discount on their flood insurance premiums.
The language the county added to the comprehensive plan this week says that Franklin County will continue to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System and will take all reasonable steps to improve the County’s rating in the Community Rating System.
Local attorney Barbara Sanders said she hopes this change will lead the county to look at reasonable steps to stop practices that lead to flooding, particularly on St. George Island.
She listed clear-cutting lots, filling swamps, and not regulating people who raise the level of their lots as issues the county should be more diligent about overseeing.
